BBNaija: Ilebaye, Chi Chi clash over dance with Groovy

At the Saturday night party, Ilebaye clashed with Chi Chi, an exotic dancer who’s also a level one twerk queen.

This move irked Chichi, who felt disrespected by Ilebaye.

According to Chi Chi, Ilebaye intercepted their dance, and aggressively pushed her away, which she did not appreciate.

The two ladies left the party room to talk about the issue in the Garden with Groovy.

Chi Chi refused to accept Ilebaye’s apology, and instead called her a low-life for acting the way she acted.

The altercation didn’t sleep well on Ilebaye, who walked away crying.

Chomzy came in to save the day and offered her comfort as she continued shedding tears.