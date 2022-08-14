BBNaija: Kess rebuffs Ilebaye as she tries to kiss him

Kesiena Adjekpovu, a married Big Brother Naija housemate, has rebuffed Ilebaye after she tried to kiss him.

When Ilebaye moved in for a kiss while Kess and she were in bed, Kess pushed her away, saying “don’t kiss me. I’m married.”

Ilebaye described herself as controversial and promised to bring drama during her introduction on the reality show, and she has delivered on both promises.

One of the biggest controversies she (Ilebaye) stirred in the house is the brawl with Beauty which led to the latter’s eviction.

Meanwhile, recall Kess who has kept a low profile in the house lost his unborn son on the third day of the ‘level up’ edition.

However, a statement issued on his Instagram page on Thursday said his wife is in perfect condition.