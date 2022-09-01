BBNaija: The man I liked was snatched – Amaka

Evicted BBNaija housemate Amaka Mbah has opened up on why she was in a relationship with fellow housemate, Giddyfia while on the show

Amaka, who disclosed this in a recent interview with Wazobia FM, stated the intention of being with him was because the man she initially liked was snatched.

While Amaka was on the show, she pleaded with her closest housemate, Phyna to help covey her likeness toward Groovy who declined but preferred Phyna instead.

“Since they snatched the one I love. I have always been saying that I like Giddyfia since the one I like has been collected. So, I channel the energy to somewhere else because when am vexed with Phyna people won’t be thinking something else. Truly I developed emotion but I channeled it Giddyfia,” She said in pidgin

Amaka once stated her relationship with Giddyfia was incompatible as she values him but does not want them to get into anything serious.