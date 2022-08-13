BBNaija: Phyna, Groovy cuddle aggressively Friday night

Big Brother Naija housemates, Phyna and Groovy, were caught on camera in a steamy session, wrapped under the sheets on Friday night.

Most viewers expressed shock over the fact that it is barely a week to Beauty’s disqualification from the show for provocation and violence.

Recall that Beauty, who was in a relationship with Groovy, got a double strike after she threw her wig and glasses at Groovy for dancing with another housemate Chomzy.

She broke up with Groovy that night after they had an argument. Beauty also had an argument with Phyna for not taking her side during her fight with Groovy.