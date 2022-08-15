BBNaija: I’ve not problem with Groovy-Phyna relationship – Amaka

Big Brother Naija Level 2 housemate, Amaka, has said she’s in total support of Phyna and Groovy’s relationship.

Amaka, while speaking with Modella on Monday, said she has reconciled with Phyna, and is happy about her newfound love.

The two friends had been at loggerheads over Groovy, after Beauty was disqualified last week.

She said “I am 100 percent in support of them. I am happy for her. I can’t wish her bad luck because of a guy. This whole thing is a game. They are cool here doesn’t mean they will be cool outside.

“I just pointed out where I was angry. I am one person that if I don’t speak my mind, I will not be happy. I don’t want to become who I am not.”

Amaka also admitted that she’s to blame for the whole issue between her and Phyna. “I don’t fault Phyna for anything. The whole issue was my fault. I told Phyna to give me time to make my choice between Groovy and Giddyfia. But Phyna went to inform Giddyfia that I love him.”

Amaka said she would not push too much for the attention of her crush, Giddyfia, who is a Level 1 housemate.

“As for the Giddyfia thing, I won’t push hard. I’m not the kind of person that pushes for men. I like things to happen naturally,” she said.

Groovy was initially in a relationship with former housemate, Beauty.