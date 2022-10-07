The organizers of the flagship Reality TV show Big Brother Africa have announced that the link to the audition for the next season is out.

They announced this via their official Twitter handle on Thursday.

This will be the first of its kind since Big Brother began in Africa. It will be a collaboration between, Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi, which are Nigeria and South Africa respectively.

One epic season! 🔥 Two heavyweights! 💪🏾

Nigeria 🇳🇬 and South Africa 🇿🇦Let’s go!!! Be part of the all-new NaijaXSouthy #BBTitans Auditions are now open! Click https://t.co/4vbnWfFgCg to upload your audition video now! pic.twitter.com/BnM1Y6iy9D — Big Brother Africa (@BigBroAfrica) October 6, 2022

The CEO of MultiChoice, John Ugbe, made the announcement through a statement saying the new season of the series, tagged ‘Big Brother Titans’ is scheduled to hold sometime next year featuring a mix of Big Brother Naija and Big Brother Mzansi with auditions open to Nigerians and South Africans above the age of 21.

“Auditions for Big Brother Titans commence from Oct. 6 to 22. All interested and eligible people must record a two-minute video of themselves stating why Big Brother should pick them to be a housemate,” he said.

“This video must then be uploaded and then contestants must fill out the online registration form.”

“The long history of rich culture and talent shared by both countries will be brought to life through the Titan housemates in one house.”

“I can only imagine the explosion of drama and intrigue that will ensue, so, imagine ‘Afrobeats’ meeting ‘Amapiano’; imagine the food and everything else that will be showcased; we think this will be quite exciting.”

“We are excited about the special big brother season, and we will reveal more details at the right time sometime next year. If you think you have got what it takes to be Biggie’s next reality TV star, this message is for you,” he said in the statement