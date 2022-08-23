TV

Chi Chi: Phyna, Groovy confirmed dating when drunk

August 23, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
At the media briefing to unveil the seventh season of the reality show to the media, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, revealed that MultiChoice recorded over 40,000 audition entries for BBNaija this season.

BBNaija Level Up housemate, Chichi has said that Phyna and Groovy confirmed their relationship while drunk.

The 22-year-old housemate disclosed this during her discussion with Deji.

According to Chichi, Phyna and Groovy confirmed their relationship when they were drunk.

In his response, Deji claims Groovy initially told Phyna that they should date in private.

The intimate rumour of the two lovers has continued to spread like wildfire in the house.

On Monday, Groovy ordered Phyna to confront Amaka for telling Chi Chi about their relationship.

The search for the culprit who spread the Groovy and Phyna intimacy rumour continues.

In a conversation with Bella, Chi chi says Amaka only told her Groovy and Phyna are together – not about any intimacy.

