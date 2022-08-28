Kess: BBNaija was a dream for me

Evicted Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, housemate, Kess, has described entering the BBNaija house as ‘a dream come true for him’, even though he didn’t get 100 percent support from his wife.

Kess made this startling revelation, while speaking in an interview with the Beat999fm.

He was evicted last Sunday, alongside Pharmsavi after they were nominated by Eloswag who won the head of the house for the second time.

Sharing his experience while in the BBNaija house, Kess said he had so much fun and enjoyed his time in the house.

Being a married man, Kess said there were things he couldn’t do in the house. He revealed that his wife, whom he described as a very jealous woman, didn’t give him 100 percent support when he entered the house.

He said his wife was not pleased as Phyna was seen seriously rocking with him during one of their parties.

“My wife is a very jealous person but Bbnaija was a dream for me. I don’t think anybody would have been able to stop me from entering the BBNaija house,” he said.

“If you are with me you have to support me, the same way I support her in whatever she does. I know that she wasn’t 100 percent in support. But she also knew that this is what I wanted and she has to support me.”

“For me, married or not, there were things I wouldn’t do in the house. So I had fun and I enjoyed my time in the house,” Kess enthused.

Recall when Kess warned Ilebaye not to kiss him because he is married. He had earlier told other housemates that his wife supported him to be on the show and permitted him to have fun.

The duo had shared a bed when she attempted to kiss him but Kess, who didn’t approve restrained.

When she asked why he stopped her, Kess responded, “I will never try to kiss you because I’m married, not for any reason. Thank God, bless you.”

Ilebaye in response said she won’t try it again.

“I respect you, I won’t try, I know you are married, I respect your vow.”

Kess on the third day of the show lost his child. His family in a statement posted on his official Instagram page said his wife had a miscarriage. Meanwhile, Ilebaye, Khalid, Christy O and Cyph have earlier been evicted from the show. The winner of the Level Up edition will walk away with N100 million worth of prizes.