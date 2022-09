Former BBNaija season 6 housemate, Pere Egbi, has predicted the winner of the ongoing edition of the reality TV show.

On Sunday, Groovy, Sheggz and Hermes were evicted from the show.

With eight housemates, including Chichi, Bella, Bryan, Phyna, Rachael, Chizzy, Daniella and Adekunle up for the N100m prize money, Pere Egbi said Phyna will clearly win the show.

According to him: “Phyna will win this, Bryan will be 1st runner up. Adekunle will be 2nd runner up.”