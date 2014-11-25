Home
News
Celebrities
Net Worth
People
Explore
Guides
Trending
Reviews
Spotlight
Current Affairs
Travel
Constitution
Spotlight
Ahmed Musa Dangiwa: All You Need to Know About Nigeria’s new Housing Minister
News
Yusuf Tanko Sununu: What You Need To Know About Nigerian Politician & new Education Minister
News
Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim: Meet Nigeria’s new Minister of State for Police Affairs
Spotlight
Bello Matawalle: Meet Nigeria’s new Minister of State for Defence
News
Simon Lalong: What You Should About Nigeria’s new Labour Minister
News
Mohammed Badaru Abubakar: Meet Nigeria’s new Defence Minister
News
Bosun Tijani: Meet Nigeria’s new Communications & Innovation Minister
News
Ajuri Obari Ngelale: Meet Nigeria’s new Presidential Spokesperson
News
Ishaq Salako: Meet Nigeria’s new Minister of State for Environment and Ecological Management