2023: Bola Tinubu hails Dapo Abiodun’s administration

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he is pleased with the administration of Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, declaring the Governor has done well.

Tinubu who gave this verdict at the M.K.O Abiola Int’l Stadium, Abeokuta venue of the Artisan Day 2022 with the theme “The role of Artisans in tackling the menace of youth and women unemployment”, noted he is proud of the various infrastructural drive of the Governor.

“We are glad with what the Governor is doing and we are glad with all the support he is giving,” he said.

Abiodun, while acknowledging the artisans for their cooperation with his administration, said they are the main drivers of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the State.

While thanking the artisans for their support, he described them as employers of labour that have contributed immensely to the growth of the state economy.

He, however, thanked them for their huge contribution to the successful affordable homes project of his administration across the state, urging the artisans to continue to support his administration.

Tinubu was in the State in company of the former national chairman of the APC Chief Bisi Akande; Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila; former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; former Ogun Governo Chief Olusegun Osoba and other party leaders, had earlier met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in his home.