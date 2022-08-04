Photo Politics

2023: Muhammadu Buhari receives Bola Tinubu, Kashim Shettima at Aso Villa

August 4, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
1-President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kassim Shettima at the State House in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kassim Shettima at the State House in Abuja.

The duo were accompanied by the APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong.

1-President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kassim Shettima at the State House in Abuja.

2-President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kassim Shettima at the State House in Abuja.

3-President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday received the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kassim Shettima at the State House in Abuja.

Adamu said the meeting was to brief the President and get his approval on the party’s plans regarding the campaign outfit and organogram.

At a briefing after the meeting, Adamu also unveiled Lalong as the Director-General of the APC presidential campaign organisation.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  NSCDC alerts on planned terrorist attacks in Abuja

Related Stories