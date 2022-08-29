Lagos governor calls on Nigerian youths to take charge of the future

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has called on Nigerian youths to take charge of the future, maintaining that it belongs to them.

The governor said this on Sunday during the 2022 Children and Youth Harvest Thanksgiving of the Our Saviour’s Church, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Marina, Lagos. He told them to take part in nation-building activities to help in building a great country.

“What the church stands for is to give you (youths) the foundation and space for you to be able to do those things you want to do and fly to whatever height,” he said at the event tagged, “Harvest of Restoration and Divine Satisfaction.”

“Because indeed, you are not just the future of the nation, you are indeed the future of the world and the future is now. And so, you need to be a partaker of it and take full charge of it.”

He equally charged Nigerians to shun division, assuring that his administration will be fair to all parts of Lagos State.

“Let us hold ourselves together. Whatever is dividing us as a country are the little things that can also unite us as a country. Let us make the right choices. Let us create a tomorrow that all of them can be proud of,” the governor added in a statement issued by his media aide Gboyega Akosile on Sunday.

“We have that responsibility to continue to make this place (Lagos) safe. We have that responsibility to continue to make sure that we will not divide ourselves. We will continue to create opportunities for every one of our citizens. And we will continue to make it home to all for as long as they want to be peaceful and law-abiding.”

The governor and his wife Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu were Parents of the Day for the Harvest Programme.