Muhammadu Buhari: Nepotism, political patronage have worsened corruption in civil service

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that nepotism, cronyism, political patronage, lack of transparency, and accountability are some of the issues that have exacerbated corruption in the Civil Service.

He stated this on Friday in Abuja during the presentation of excellence awards to persons and organizations who have distinguished themselves across many sectors of the government and the economy.

At the award ceremony organized in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, President Buhari particularly commended the former President of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan for his contribution to peacebuilding.

The President recalled that Jonathan began it from the Niger Delta region, noting that such has now been deployed to ensure peace in many parts of Africa as Jonathan led mediation talks in several parts of the globe.

Buhari said the maiden awards which he presented to 44 eminent personalities, out of which are sixteen governors, the President of the Senate Ahmed Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila is hinged on empirical evidence of performance and dedication to service and not politics.