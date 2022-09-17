15 dead in Guinea bus crash

Fifteen people died Thursday night in a mini-bus accident in central Guinea, local authorities said.

“A mini-bus full of passengers accompanying a body in Bissikirima, near Dabola (in central Guinea), overturned, killing 14 people on the spot,” Lieutenant Colonel Idrissa Camara, prefect of the nearby city of Kouroussa, said on Friday.

“A fifteenth victim died during his transfer to hospital,” he said.

He said 11 bodies had been burned because a can of petrol inside the vehicle caught fire.

Five people were injured, three of them seriously, said an official of the Dabola transporters’ union.

They were taken to the regional hospital in Kankan, a health worker added.

Deadly road accidents are frequent in Guinea, often caused by careless driving and poor road and vehicle conditions. At least 30 people died in a multiple traffic accidents in early June.