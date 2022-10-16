African Union chair calls for unconditional cease-fire, peace talks in Ethiopia

The chair of the African Union on Sunday called on those involved in the two-year-old conflict in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region to implement an immediate, unconditional cease-fire and agree to direct peace talks.
AU chair Moussa Faki said he was following reports of escalating violence in Tigray with grave concern.
“The chairperson strongly calls for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the resumption of humanitarian services,” the AU said in a statement.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Airstrikes kill terror kingpin Ali Dogo, others in Kaduna
- Chadian premier resigns to pave way for new government
- Millionaire considered ‘outsider’ wins Lesotho vote but no majority
- Muhammadu Buhari attends inauguration of Chad’s Mahamat Deby
- Six bodies found, murder suspect held in Johannesburg
- Uganda’s Bobi Wine released after 12-hour detention in Dubai
- Somali forces kill over 200 al-Shabab militants in central region
- UN condemns ‘heinous killing’ of 15 migrants in Libya
- Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma released from prison
- Deadly Burkina jihadist attack, catalyst for latest coup
Ethiopian government spokesperson Legesse Tulu, military spokesperson Colonel Getnet Adane, Redwan Hussein, national security advisor to the prime minister Abiy Ahmed and Abiy’s spokesperson Billene Seyoum did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray forces, did not respond to requests for comment.
The Ethiopian government and its allies have been battling Tigray forces on and off since late 2020. The violence has killed thousands of civilians and uprooted millions.
African Union-led peace talks proposed for earlier this month were delayed for logistical reasons.
Both sides have blamed each other for starting the conflict.