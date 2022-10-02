AFRIMA appoints Makhtar Diop as Senegal country director

The International Executive Committee of the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA), in conjunction with the African Union Commission (AUC), on Tuesday, appointed Makhtar Diop as the country director of AFRIMA in the Republic of Senegal.

With Diop’s new appointment, AFRIMA is poised to deepen its impact within the Western African region, and other Francophone regions within the continent.

“AFRIMA is made up of real people, with core passions and energetic enthusiasm. It’s a collective of pan-African spirited individuals who draw strength and inspiration from the concept and vision of AFRIMA, which is the ultimate recognition of African music globally, positioned to boost the continent’s creative economy, as well as be a unifier among Africans at home and in the diaspora.

“We are pleased to have Diop manning the fort for AFRIMA, in Senegal, as the country has a very rich heritage of African music and culture which needs to be preserved and promoted. And that is also at the core of AFRIMA’s operations. With Diop, we believe AFRIMA’s presence is well represented, and the overall vision of the AU, AFRIMA, and every single African, will be achieved by the efforts to be yielded in Senegal,” AFRIMA’s Executive Producer/President, Mr. Mike Dada, noted.

Diop’s appointment consolidates his trailblazing effort within the music industry in Africa. Born in 1983, Diop built his legacy within the Senegalese music scene, being a music event organiser, promoter, as well as record label executive.

Meanwhile, the 2022 All Africa Music Awards will be held from December 8, 2022, to December 11, 2022.