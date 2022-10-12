Airstrikes kill terror kingpin Ali Dogo, others in Kaduna

The Defence Headquarters has revealed, a massive air strike at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State by troops of Operation Whirl Punch has killed terror kingpin, Ali Dogo and scores of his members.

According to the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami in a statement to Tuesday evening, the operation was carried out based on “credible intelligence.”

General Danmadami disclosed that during the air strikes, a terrorist kingpin, Ali Dogo, AKA ‘Yellow’ alongside his fighters were naturalized in a building they were said to be hosting a meeting.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

“Yellow and his fighters were said to had relocated to Kaduna State following continued bombardment on his location in Niger State.

“Similarly, on the same day, following intelligence of some terrorist leaders and their foot soldiers convergence under tree covers for a meeting in the Northwest of Mando, Kaduna State, the Air Component also bombarded the location neutralizing scores of terrorists leaders and foot soldiers.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Whirl Punch and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on criminal activities.”