Chadian premier resigns to pave way for new government

Chad’s Prime Minister Albert Padacke has resigned in order to pave the way for a new government, the president’s office said on Tuesday.

This came after the Central African country decided to push back elections by two years.

Mr Padacke, a civilian politician, was named prime minister of a transitional military government in 2021 after President Mahamat Deby seized power in the wake of his father’s death.

The military council led by Mr Deby was initially meant to rule for 18 months, but the country announced it would push back democratic elections until around October 2024.

Mr Deby was sworn in on Monday as president for the new transition phase and was expected to appoint a new premier.

Mr Padacke also served as prime minister from 2016 to 2018 and was seen as an ally of former president Idriss Deby, who ruled Chad for 30 years until his death in April 2021.