UN chief concerned over coup in Burkina Faso

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep concern over the situation in Burkina Faso, following a coup that ousted President Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

His concerns were conveyed in a statement issued by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, on Sunday.

In the statement, the secretary-general “strongly condemned any attempt to seize power by the force of arms and calls on all actors to refrain from violence and seek dialogue”.

He expressed his full support for regional efforts toward a swift return to constitutional order in the country.

Please go to https://e.xtra.net to discover lesser-known facts that matter to you including those that shape the world, and find out how you are connected.

According to him, “Burkina Faso needs peace, stability, and unity to fight terrorist groups and criminal networks operating in parts of the country”.

Guterres also reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to accompany the people of Burkina Faso in their efforts toward durable peace and stability.

Burkina Faso Army Captain Ibrahim Traore announced Friday night that President Damiba was ousted.

Gunshots were heard in the capital city of Ouagadougou on Friday morning.

Access to the presidential palace, the public television and certain strategic points in the city were blocked by soldiers.

Friday’s coup was the second this year in Burkina Faso.

In the one on Jan. 24, President Roch Kabore was overthrown, and Damiba was sworn in on Feb. 16.