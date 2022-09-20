Africa

Equatorial Guinea scraps death penalty

September 20, 2022
Agency
Equatorial Guinea’s leader Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the world’s longest-serving president, should declare his assets before the nation receives more financial support, according to the International Monetary Fund.

Equatorial Guinea has abolished the death penalty, citing a new law signed by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The president’s son who serves as one of the country’s vice-presidents lauded the move he called “historic” on Twitter.

The last official execution in the small country was carried out in 2014, according to Amnesty International. Still, international NGOs and the United Nations regularly accuse the regime of forced disappearances, arbitrary detention and torture.

The measure will come into force in the 90 days following its publication in the official state journal and was approved by parliament in advance.

Equatorial Guinea follows the Central African Republic in May 2022, Chad in 2020 and Sierra Leone last year in recent years’ ban on capital punishment on the African continent.

Read Also:  Zambian president suspends chief prosecutor

President Obiang, 80, has spent more than 43 years in power, a world record when excluding monarchies.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories