Kizz Daniel arrested in Tanzania

Singer Kizz Daniel has been arrested in Tanzania for failure to show up at a concert he was billed to perform.

Vado was scheduled to perform at Warehouse, Old Nextdoor Arena in Tanzania on Sunday but never showed up, enraging the fans already geared up to be thrilled by the “Buga” hitmaker.

A viral video captured the angry fans fuming and destroying properties in the arena after being stood up by Kizz Daniel.

In another video, the 28-year-old singer was seen being led into a truck by the Tanzanian police.

While the singer was being led away, an angry fan could be heard saying: “Kizz Daniel, you’ll go in for it. He’ll cause damage to this country. He must go in for it.”