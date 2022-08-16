Majority of Kenyan electoral body’s commissioners reject William Ruto’s victory result

Four commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) have faulted the declaration of Deputy President William Ruto as the winner of the Kenyan presidential election.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced the results on Monday declaring Ruto won with 50.5% votes against his main challenger, Raila Odinga who garnered 48.8%.

Kenya’s electoral commission was divided Monday, as it prepared to release the final presidential results.

There are seven IEBC commissioners but four of them at a press briefing from the Serena Hotel, Nairobi, the country’s capital disowned results.

The rejection was championed by the IEBC’s vice chairperson, Juliana Cherera, saying, “We have done the 2022 general elections in the most effective and efficient manner and ensured all the challenges have been contained but some things need to be put out there.

“We are rejecting the results the Chairman is about to announce at the Bomas of Kenya due to the opaqueness of the process during the final phase,” she said.

Odinga, in a press conference, Tuesday, described the result “null and void” and called on the Judiciary to rule against it.

He said, “Our view is that the figures announced by Chebukati are null and void and must be quashed by the court of law. What we saw yesterday was a travesty. Let no one take the law into their own hands.”