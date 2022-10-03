Africa

Ousted Burkina Faso leader in Togo after putsch – government

October 3, 2022
Agency
A man reads a newspaper featuring on the front page a picture of Capitain Ibrahim Traoré, the leader of the military junta, in Ouagadougou, on October 3, 2022. – Burkina Faso’s junta leader agreed to step down on Sunday, religious and community leaders said, two days after army officers announced his ouster in a coup that sparked internal unrest and international condemnation.Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba “himself offered his resignation in order to avoid confrontations with serious human and material consequences”, the religious and community leaders said in a statement. (Photo by OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT / AFP)

Togo’s government on Monday confirmed that ousted Burkina Faso leader Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba had fled to Togo after a military coup.

West African bloc ECOWAS plans to send envoys to Burkina Faso after troops toppled Damiba in the country’s second putsch in nine months.

Togo’s Minister of Communication and government spokesman Akodah Ayewouadan said Damiba was in Togo as part of the country’s commitment to “peace in the sub-region.”

“Togo, like ECOWAS, welcomes the fact that the spirit of peace has prevailed,” the official said in a response to questions from AFP.

“The reception of… Damiba is part of this spirit.”

Read Also:  Xenophobia: South Africans condemned for planned attacks on fellow Africans

The streets of Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou were quiet on Monday after a two-day showdown between military rivals.

Damiba on Sunday had agreed to step down, religious and community mediators said, after new self-declared leader Captain Ibrahim Traore declared he had been forced out.

ECOWAS — the Economic Community of West African States — said it welcomed “a peaceful settlement of their differences” and announced it would dispatch a delegation to Ouagadougou.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories