Africa

Senegal’s president Macky Sall names Amadou Ba as prime minister

September 17, 2022
Agency
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Senegal

Senegal’s President Macky Sall on Saturday appointed former foreign minister Amadou Ba as the West African nation’s Prime Minister, a statement from the presidency said.

The nomination that re-established the position of prime minister after it was abolished in April 2019, comes after a tense legislative election in July in which Sall’s ruling party lost its large majority in parliament.

Ba, a 61-year-old statesman, has held several positions in Macky Sall’s governments since 2012. He was economy and finance minister from 2013 to 2019, and foreign minister from 2019 to late-2020.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram
Read Also:  Voice-operated smartphones target Africa's illiterate

Related Stories