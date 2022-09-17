Senegal’s president Macky Sall names Amadou Ba as prime minister

Senegal’s President Macky Sall on Saturday appointed former foreign minister Amadou Ba as the West African nation’s Prime Minister, a statement from the presidency said.

The nomination that re-established the position of prime minister after it was abolished in April 2019, comes after a tense legislative election in July in which Sall’s ruling party lost its large majority in parliament.

Ba, a 61-year-old statesman, has held several positions in Macky Sall’s governments since 2012. He was economy and finance minister from 2013 to 2019, and foreign minister from 2019 to late-2020.