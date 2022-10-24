UN: 23,000 flee as violence hits DR Congo

About 23,000 people have deserted the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the resurgence clash between the country’s army and rebel militia in the northeast of the country.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) disclosed this on Monday.

The UN agency said 2,500 people arrived in Uganda from the DRC since the latest outbreak of violence last week Thursday.

The violence between M23 rebel forces and the Congolese troops has been on in Rutshuru near the border with Uganda and Rwanda.

“Since March, the clashes have displaced 186,000 people, bringing the total number of displaced people in Rutshuru territory to over 396,000,” the OCHA said.

The M23 movement, which was defeated in 2013 by the Congolese army, consists of former soldiers who broke away in 2012 and formed a rebel group.

However, since late March, the rebel group has resumed attacking civilians and military installations in eastern DRC, as well as fighting with the Congolese army.

The Rutshuru region in North Kivu province is rich in mineral resources.

According to the United States, around 130 armed rebel groups are vying for control of DRC’s vast natural wealth, which includes copper, cobalt, gold and diamonds.