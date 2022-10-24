UN: 23,000 flee as violence hits DR Congo

About 23,000 people have deserted the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) over the resurgence clash between the country’s army and rebel militia in the northeast of the country.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) disclosed this on Monday.
Read also: African has remain under economic bondage despite best efforts of past leaders, Liberia Vice President, laments
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Ethiopia says it will seize airports in rebel-held Tigray region
- African Union chair calls for unconditional cease-fire, peace talks in Ethiopia
- AU calls on Ethiopia rivals to ‘recommit’ to peace
- Burkina Faso names coup leader Ibrahim Traore as transitional president
- Gambia says child deaths linked to cough syrup have risen to 70
- IMF pledges support for African countries hit by rising food prices
- Ghana expels 16 Nigerian nationals for cybercrime
- Uganda leader’s son apologises over Kenya tirade
- Ghana cedi hits ¢12.10 to the dollar
- Burkina Faso poised for political change after coup turmoil
The UN agency said 2,500 people arrived in Uganda from the DRC since the latest outbreak of violence last week Thursday.
The violence between M23 rebel forces and the Congolese troops has been on in Rutshuru near the border with Uganda and Rwanda.
“Since March, the clashes have displaced 186,000 people, bringing the total number of displaced people in Rutshuru territory to over 396,000,” the OCHA said.
The M23 movement, which was defeated in 2013 by the Congolese army, consists of former soldiers who broke away in 2012 and formed a rebel group.
However, since late March, the rebel group has resumed attacking civilians and military installations in eastern DRC, as well as fighting with the Congolese army.
The Rutshuru region in North Kivu province is rich in mineral resources.
According to the United States, around 130 armed rebel groups are vying for control of DRC’s vast natural wealth, which includes copper, cobalt, gold and diamonds.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- Uganda suspends traditional healers’ work amid Ebola outbreak
- Airstrikes kill terror kingpin Ali Dogo, others in Kaduna
- Chadian premier resigns to pave way for new government
- Millionaire considered ‘outsider’ wins Lesotho vote but no majority
- Muhammadu Buhari attends inauguration of Chad’s Mahamat Deby
- Six bodies found, murder suspect held in Johannesburg
- Uganda’s Bobi Wine released after 12-hour detention in Dubai
- Somali forces kill over 200 al-Shabab militants in central region
- UN condemns ‘heinous killing’ of 15 migrants in Libya
- Former South Africa president Jacob Zuma released from prison