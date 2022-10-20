WHO: Africa coronavirus vaccination drives stalling

Efforts to vaccinate 70 percent of people in Africa against Covid-19 are stalling, the World Health Organization warned Thursday, with only three states out of 54 reaching the target.
In a statement, the WHO said that only 24 percent of the continent’s population had been fully vaccinated compared to a global average of 64 percent.
Only Liberia, Mauritius and Seychelles have fully vaccinated over 70 percent of their populations.
Vaccination drives have slowed across Africa in recent months, the WHO noted.
Health workers administered 23 million jabs across the continent in September — compared to 47 million shots administered in July.
WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, stated that the end of the pandemic is within sight but it could yet come “roaring back” as long as Africa lags behind the rest of the world in vaccine protection.
