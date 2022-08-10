William Ruto leads in tight Kenyan presidential race

The Deputy President of Kenya, William Ruto, is leading with 991,413 votes in the presidential election that took place yesterday in Kenya.

According to a Kenyan online newspaper, Nation, Ruto who did not receive the support of his principal, President Uhuru Kenyatta is leading the race with 51.43% votes.

His main challenger, the 77-year-old Raila Odinga comes close with 924,034 amounting to 47.65%.

The two other presidential candidates George Wajackoyah and David Waihiga have 0.42% (8,006 votes) and 0.21% (4,078 votes) respectively.

The results were published at 10:30 am on Wednesday Nigerian time in a live update.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested a presiding officer and his deputy for failing to count ballot papers.

The security operatives nabbed are Nicholas Nyamuya (34) and Sawia Mutes Kirunda (26) were in charge of Utange polling station in Kisauni, Mombasa.

The report said they will be charged in court.