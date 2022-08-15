Africa

William Rutu wins Kenyan presidential election

August 15, 2022
The Daily Nation newspaper reported that Deputy President William Ruto led with little more than 51 percent of the vote against Raila Odinga's 48 percent, based on official results from more than 80 percent of constituencies.

William Rutu has won the race to be the fifth president of the East African nation, according to results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

But chaos emerged just before the declaration when the electoral commission’s vice chair and three other commissioners told journalists they could not support the “opaque nature” of the final phase.

“We cannot take ownership of the result that is going to be announced,” vice chair Juliana Cherera said. At the declaration venue, police surged to impose calm amid shouting.

