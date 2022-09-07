Xenophobia: South Africans condemned for planned attacks on fellow Africans

A notice which was served by some South Africans to attack foreigners living in the country has been condemned.

On Tuesday September 6, Ghana’s High Commission in South Africa (SA) warned nationals living in that country to be cautions following a notice served by groups of South Africans to attack foreigners in the country.

The High Commission in a statement said individuals claiming to represent groups against the presence of foreigners have announced or broadcast plans to attack, rusticate or remove foreigners from their jobs or workplaces and even out from the country from the beginning of September 2022.

“Whilst recognising that this is not a government or state policy, such activities by individuals or groups could degenerate into violence aimed at foreigners or threaten their lives, safety and livelihood,” the statement said.

“The Mission would thus advise members of the Ghanaian community to be vigilant to any such incident, restrict their movements to safe areas, avoid mass gatherings and refrain from engaging in activities that could result in conflicts, brawls or deterioration in their safety,” it added.

Commenting on this matter in a tweet, a leading member of Ghana’s governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ghana, Gabby Otchere-Darko said “Who would have predicted South Africa would sink this low and on xenophobia against fellow Africans?

“Is this our payback for the solidarity shown during the days of apartheid? For black South Africa to today turn against Black Africans in South Africa? Cry Biko! Cry Mandela!”