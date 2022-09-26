10-year-old boy drowns in Jigawa

A 10-year-old boy has drowned in the Buji Local Government Area of Jigawa.

This was confirmed in a statement on Sunday in Dutse signed by the spokesman of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Jigawa State, CSC Adamu Shehu.

According to the statement, the boy went swimming in a pond in Lelen Kudu village alongside his friends when he drowned.

“The Command, on Saturday, 24th of September, 2022 at about 1300hrs received a report of drowning incident involving a 10-year-old boy in a local pond where he went swimming. He was later identified as Sule Ya’u of Lelan Kudu Village, Buji LGA.

“The sad incident occurred when he went swimming along with friends in the morning around 1130hrs but disappeared in the water. His body was later recovered after two hours of search and rescue operations in the flooded pond by local divers.

“On reaching the hospital, he was certified dead and was handed over to his parents for proper burial.

“Meanwhile, the State Commandant, Musa Alhaji Mala (CC), said the Command will not relent in admonishing parents not allow their wards to be going swimming in the flooded ponds, rivers, and surface waters.” the statement said.