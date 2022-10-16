11 die in Bauchi auto crash

Tragedy struck at Hawan Jaki village on Alkaleri-Gombe Road in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Saturday as 11 persons were killed in an auto crash.
Yusuf Abdullahi, sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State told newsmen on Sunday that eight other persons sustained serious injuries in the crash.
He said the accident involved one commercial vehicle belonging to Yankari Express and a Dangote articulated vehicle.
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- Former Nigerian banker jailed for stealing customer’s N2.5 million
- Gunmen kidnap over 18 travellers in Rivers
- Benue housewife held for ‘stealing of twin babies’
- Police invite five persons over 67-year old man ‘locked up for 20 years’
- Gunmen kill three vigilante operatives in Anambra
- Police repel terrorists, rescue 18 hostages in Katsina
- Nollywood producer Seun Egbegbe regains freedom after over five years in custody
- Ogun: Police arrest three for ‘attempting to kidnap’ their former boss
- 2023: Gunmen disrupt another Labour Party meeting in Enugu
- Three brothers, another arrested for robbery in Ogun
Abdullahi attributed the cause of the accident to dangerous driving.
“Twenty male adults were involved in the fatal road crash. Nine of them lost their lives on the spot while two were later pronounced dead by medical personnel at the Alkaleri General Hospital.
“Eight others sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the Alkaleri hospital where corpses of the dead were deposited,’’ he said.
Abdullahi advised motorists to always observe traffic rules and regulations while plying the roads.