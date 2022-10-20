20-year-old in court for ‘punching’ police officer in Ibadan

The police on Thursday arraigned one Oluwadamilola Aworinde, 20, in Ibadan, Oyo State for alleged assault on a policeman.
He appeared before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court on charges of assault and conduct likely to cause breach of the peace.
The defendant, whose address was not given, however, pleaded not guilty.
The prosecutor, Ibrahim Toyin, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on October 19, 2022 at 11:30am at Idi-Odo, Felele, Ibadan.
The prosecutor alleged that Aworinde shouted at and embarrassed a police officer, Olaogun Tajudden, at a public place, while the officer was performing his lawful duty.
He alleged that the defendant also assaulted Tajudden by pushing, punching and beating him.
He said that the offences contravened Sections 249(d) and 356 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.
The Magistrate, O. A. Enilolobo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.
Enilolobo adjourned the case until December 21, 2022 for hearing.
