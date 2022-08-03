Metro

2023: 400 police officers to undergo police training for general elections

August 3, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
No fewer than 532 constables of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Wednesday passed out from the Police Training School in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on Wednesday disclosed that 400 police officers would be trained on security management for the 2023 general elections.

The IGP, who disclosed this in Abuja at a crucial meeting with Commissioners of Police and above, said the 400 police officers would be selected from across the country to train other officers.

He vowed that the Police Force will not leave any stone unturned at ensuring the 2023 election is free, fair and credible.

The Police boss said with the security threats, officers have no option but to fight for the peace and unity of the country.

