2023: AIG vows to keep politicians on their toes

The Assistant Inspector General of Police for zone six Calabar, Kola Kamaldeen, has said that they will work to keep all those connected to the 2023 general election on their toes to ensure a peaceful election.

Speaking with journalists in Calabar on Monday, Kamaldeen said they have passed a message to leaders of political parties as they prepare ahead of the general election.

“We have charged all parties to educate their supporters and members on why peaceful elections are very important for Nigeria.

“We’ll work to keep all election players on their toes on the need for a violent-free election next year.

“We want to stand out tall and proud as the leading security agency in election duties in the country,” he said.

Citing the last three governorship elections in Anambra, Osun and Ekiti States, Kamaldeen said from the behaviour of Nigerians at those elections, it showed that the country was gradually getting to achieve a situation where peaceful election is feasible in Nigeria.

He assured that the police will play its role efficiently during the election to reduce thuggery and violence.