2023: Mass defection to APC hits PDP in Cross River

The prospects of a great performance by the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River State in next year’s governorship election rose on Friday evening following the defection of over a thousand Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members to the APC in Yakurr Local Government Area (LGA) of the central senatorial district.

A serving member of the state assembly, representing Yakurr 1 State Constituency, Nelson Ofem, said they joined the APC because its candidate is dynamic, humble, more acceptable to his people and more popular than his rivals.

The defection was one of the highlights of the event in Yukurr when the APC governorship candidate Bassey Otu visited the area as part of his consultation and ‘thank you’ tour to party who backed him financially and others in the party primaries.

Ofem is one of the six members in the 24-member legislature that remained inthe PDP when 18 others followed the governor to decamp to the APC.

Ofem said “Anybody that has a good conscience must support Sen Prince Bassey Otu. We have discovered that APC has a candidate that is dynamic and humble, that’s why we decided to switch”.

He led thousands of defectors who shared his view, not minding that the PDP candidate is from the same central senatorial district.

Receiving the defectors in Ugep, the State APC Chairman, Alphonsus Ogar, assured them of fairness and equity in their new party, adding that the APC remained an indivisible and united party in the state.

Meanwhile, Otu has completed his tour in the district with traditional council institutions and party stalwarts in all the district’s six local government areas.

Addressing a crowd of supporters across, he stressed that he didn’t come for campaign rather he decided to embark on the tour to say thank you to the delegates and to hear directly from the people their plight, so as to include it in his administration’s blueprint.

He pledged direct governance to the people, saying he seeks to liberate them from poverty by bringing governance to the doorstep of every resident of the state and promised to make Cross River State compete with other state, noting that he has the formula to take the state out of the situation she found herself.

Many prominent indigenes of the district, including a former Senate Leader Victor Ndoma Egba, Amb Soni Abang, Hon Alex Egbona, Prof Anthony Owan Enoh, Hon Mike Etaba, Chief Okoi Obono Obla, among others pledged to work toward for Otu’s emergence as governor.

In Otu’s entourage were his wife, Rev. Eyoanwan Otu, the Deputy Governorship candidate, Peter Odey, the leadership of the APC in the state led by Ogar, APC State Chairman, Deputy State Chairman, Eka William and members of the state working committee, Director General of his campaign organisation H.E. Amb. Soni Abang, Chief Peter Ojie, Hon. Julius Okpotu, High Chief Edem Duke, Sen. Victor Ndoma Egba, Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo, Bishop Alex Ukam, amongst other critical stakeholders.