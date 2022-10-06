2023: Police urge parties, candidates to put Kwara first

Ahead of 2023 elections, leaders of political parties in Kwara State yesterday signed a peace accord.

The police command urged parties, candidates and their agents, especially media aides, to put Kwara first in their campaigns.

The meeting, which was at the instance of Police Commissioner Paul Odama, took place in Ilorin.

Representatives of APC, PDP, PRP, ADP, AAC, NNPP, APGA, APM, ZLP, ADC, APP, YPP, LP and SDP attended the parley.

Heads/representatives of security and paramilitary agencies, as well as representative of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) equally attended the meeting.

Odama said the peace accord was aimed at “bestowing on our society, an acceptable, free, fair and credible electoral process.”