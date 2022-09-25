21-year-old dies after taking mixed hard drugs at birthday party

A 21-year-old man has been confirmed dead in Lagos State after taking two hard drugs he mixed at a birthday party.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hundeyin, on his Twitter handle.

Hundeyin, however, did not give the name of the deceased or the details of the birthday party.

He tweeted: “At a birthday party yesterday, a 21-year old mixed two hard drugs for maximum effect.

“He began gasping.

“He was rushed to the hospital but died.

“Investigation has commenced.

“Thinking of doing drugs?

“Have a rethink as nothing fruitful emanates from it.”