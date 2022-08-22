24-year-old ‘commits suicide’ in Lagos

Twenty-four-year-old Clinton Azubuike has allegedly committed in Lagos.

Azubuike was said to have hung himself to death at his parent’s Banana Island, Ikoyi residence around 11 am on Sunday.

It was gathered that the deceased was found hanging by his twin brother who raised the alarm.

He was said to have been rushed to the First Cardiologist Hospital for resuscitation from where he was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja.

But Azubuike, it was learnt, was confirmed dead on arrival at LASUTH by the doctor on duty.

Confirming the incident, Lagos police spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said the body was deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

Hundeyin said the police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances that led to his death.