84-year-old man defiles minor in Ogun

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested one 84-year-old Stephen Jack for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl (name withheld).

The state Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the octogenarian who resides at Okun Owa area of Ijebu Ode was arrested following a report lodged at Obalende divisional headquarters.

He said the girl’s father had told the police he discovered that his daughter was bleeding from her private part.

According to Oyeyemi, the father said when he asked the little girl why she was bleeding, she informed him that the suspect had sex with her.

Oyeyemi said the DPO Obalende division, Murphy Salami, immediately detailed his detectives to the scene, where the “randy old man” was apprehended.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the old man is a known pedophile in the area,” he said.

Oyeyemi said the victim had been taken to the General Hospital Ijebu Ode for medical treatment.

He quoted the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, to have directed the transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation Departments for more investigation and possible prosecution.