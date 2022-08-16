Abductors demand N100m ransom for kidnapped Nasarawa commissioner

The kidnappers of Nasarawa Commissioner of Information, Lawal Yakubu, have demanded ₦100 million ransom

Newsmen report Yakubu was abducted in his residence at Nasarawa Eggon local government area on Monday evening.

A family source, who preferred anonymity, confided the kidnappers made their demand known on Tuesday

He said the kidnappers, who called around 4:30pm through one of the family members of the Commissioner, vowed they won’t take anything less than ₦100 million for his release.

“Actually, they called this evening at about 4:30pm and demanded for ₦100m and when the family offered N3.5m, they switched off the phone that they are not serious and insisted that anything less than a ₦100m, they should forget it. They dialled the number again and it was not reachable,” he said