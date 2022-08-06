Abductors of Ondo traditional ruler demand ₦50 million ransom

The abductors of four Ondo residents have contacted the families of the victims, demanding a sum of ₦50 million before they could be released.

The victims, who included a traditional chief, High Chief Mukaila Bello of Ikare Akoko in Akoko North-East Local Government of the state, Mr Adeniran Adeyemo, Mr Bashiru Adekile and Chief Gbafinro, were kidnapped by the hoodlums along Owo-Ikare Expressway on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle conveying the victims escaped but was shot by the bandits.

A source said, “The bandits have contacted the families of the victims and demanded a huge sum of money, ₦50 million, but the families are unable to raise the amount. The is the situation of things for now.”

The source disclosed that inter-denominational prayers and fasting are going on in Ikare Akoko community for the safety of the victims in captivity.

A community leader and Jagunmolu of Ogbagi Akoko Group, Captain Lanre Adebambo (retd.), urged all Akoko community to synergise and collaborate to have a formidable security outfits that will make Akoko roads safe for travelers because of the position of Akokoland as gateway to Ondo State.

The Public Relations Officer of the state police command, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, said the police and the local hunters and vigilante were still in the forest to rescue the victims.

“Our men and the local hunters and the vigilantes in the area are still in the bush to rescue the victims,” she said.