Abia: Abducted Catholic priest, seminarian regain freedom

Reverend Father Chinedu Nwadike and a seminarian Emmanuel Nwafor kidnapped in Umunneochi local government area of Abia State have regained freedom.

They were released 48hrs after they were abducted on the Umunneochi axis of Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway while heading for Enugu State.

Nwadike is the Deputy Registrar of Spiritan University, Nneochi.

Their abductors reportedly placed ₦50 million ransom on them.

It was not clear if the ransom was paid before their release.

It was gathered that they were released at a location not far from where they were kidnapped.

Abia Police spokesman SP Geoffrey Ogbonna could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing the report.