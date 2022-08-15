Abia: Abducted Catholic priest, seminarian regain freedom

Reverend Father Chinedu Nwadike and a seminarian Emmanuel Nwafor kidnapped in Umunneochi local government area of Abia State have regained freedom.
They were released 48hrs after they were abducted on the Umunneochi axis of Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway while heading for Enugu State.
Nwadike is the Deputy Registrar of Spiritan University, Nneochi.
Their abductors reportedly placed ₦50 million ransom on them.
It was not clear if the ransom was paid before their release.
It was gathered that they were released at a location not far from where they were kidnapped.
Abia Police spokesman SP Geoffrey Ogbonna could not be reached for comment as of the time of filing the report.