Abia auto crash claim couple, two children

A couple, their two children and another woman have died in a road crash in Abia State.

Mr. and Mrs. Kelvin Uzuegwu, in their family car, were on their way to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, after attending a wedding in Umuahia when the accident happened at Osisioma Junction on the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The Uzuegwus tried in vain to avoid hitting an unidentified woman, who was dashing across the road.

She died on the spot, The Nation was told.

Two members of the Uzuegwu family seriously injured in the crash were said to be battling for their lives at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Umuahia.

The car rammed into a stationary truck.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Chinedum Orji was said to have sent some funds for the treatment of the injured, and also appealed for more help from public-spirited individuals.