Akwa Ibom court sentences jobseeker’s murderer to death by hanging

There was confusion in Akwa Ibom State High Court as Uduak Akpan, the first accused in the murder of Akwa Ibom job seeker, was sentenced to death by hanging.

Akpan attempted to escape shortly after the sentence was announced by the trial judge, Justice Bassey Nkanang.

Newsmen report that it took the intervention of the police to foil the attempted escape.

The convict was sentenced to death by hanging and life imprisonment in the two charge of murder and rape preferred against him.

However, the court discharged and acquitted his father, Frank Akpan, and sister, Anwan Bassey (2nd and 3rd accused) who were standing trial for accessory after the fact to murder.