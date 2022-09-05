Akwa Ibom: Gunmen kidnap school principal

The Principal of Madonna Community Secondary School in Oruk Anam local government area of Akwa Ibom State, identified as Monday Ekoriko, has reportedly been abducted

The wife of the victim, Menim Ekoriko, while narrating the incident, yesterday, said the armed men invaded the family compound at Udianga Enem in Etim Ekpo local government area of the state at about 7;30 pm and went straight to where her husband was sitting.

She explained that the hoodlums struggled with her husband for quite some time before overpowering him.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko MacDon, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olatoye Durosinmi, has already ordered the deployment of a tactical team to the area.