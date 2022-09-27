Akwa Ibom: Troops arrest two ‘kidnappers,’ rescue five hostages

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Akwa Ibom State.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade Nigerian Army, Capt. Samuel Akari, disclosed this in a statement to journalists in Uyo, the state capital.

Also rescued from the kidnappers’ den were five victims.

Akari said the troops in conjunction with police personnel raided the kidnappers’ den at Abia Palm in Epe community, Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

“The raid and rescue operation was carried out based on credible information on the hideout of the kidnapping syndicate at Abia Palm,” the statement read.

“During the operation, the leader of the kidnapping syndicate simply identified as Jeam Nas escaped with an AK 47 rifle.

“While two other members of the syndicate, Imo Nkwo, aged 23 and Thankgod Ezekiel, aged 24, who attempted to escape were immobilized and arrested and their camp set ablaze.”

According to him, the bus conveying the victims was hijacked by the kidnappers on its way to Ikot Ekpene from Port Harcourt on Sept. 23.

Akari stated that the rescued victims, exhibits and arrested kidnappers had been handed over to the Police for further action.

Assuring that effort was on to apprehend the fleeing gang leader, he asked members of the public to support security agencies in the state with timely information on the activities of kidnappers and other criminals for prompt action.