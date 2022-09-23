Anambra student ‘kills’ parents, abandons decomposing corpse in room

A yet-to-be-identified man suspected to be student of one of the universities in Anambra State has allegedly killed his father and mother in Nnewi, the industrial city of the State.

The incident, which reportedly took place on Thursday, has thrown the community into mourning.

The reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained but newsmen gathered that the already decomposing corpses were discovered by neighbours inside the room of the deceased.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

A source said, “The corpses of the man and his wife were discovered by neighbours after perceiving offensive smell. They must have been killed by their only son.”

Police spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident, saying a manhunt has been launched for the man.

He said: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng described the discovery of the already decomposing dead bodies in an apartment in Nnewi on 22/9/2022 at about 5:20pm with machete cuts, as act of man’s inhumanity to man.

“He has ordered immediate manhunt of the suspect. He further directs immediate transfer of the case to State Criminal investigation department for discreet investigation.

“Meanwhile, the decomposing bodies have been recovered and deposited to the morgue.”