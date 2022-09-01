Two arrested over gang rape of 18-year old woman in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested one Emmanuel Thompson and Joshua Godwin over alleged gang rape of 18 year old woman in Ogijo area of the state.

The suspects were arrested after the victim lodged a complaint lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters of Ogun Police Command.

The woman had told the police that one of the suspects posed as a commercial motorcyclist.

According to her, she had boarded his motorcycle at about 8am of August 30th 2022, from MRI company area to Ogijo bus stop.

But on the way, the motorcycle rider stopped to carry a male passenger.

She added that the motorcyclist later diverted to another route, with other male passenger threatening to kill her if she didn’t cooperate with them.

She added that she was later taken to a house where she was gang raped by the two men and others.

“The suspects Emmanuel Thompson and Joshua Godwin were arrested following a complaint lodged at Ogijo divisional headquarters by the victim, who reported that she boarded a commercial motorcycle at about 8am of August 30th 2022, from MRI company area to Ogijo bus stop, but on the way going, the rider who carried another male passenger with her suddenly diverted to another route, while the other male passenger started threatening to kill her if she didn’t cooperate with them.

“She complained further that they forcefully took her to a room in one house in the area, where two others men were waiting for them. On getting there, the two men they met in the room and the accompanied male passenger took turns to have sex with her forcefully.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ogijo division, CSP Onatufe Umoh, detailed his detectives to the scene where two amongst the suspects were apprehended while their other accomplices escaped,” Ogun police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said in a statement.

He added that the two arrested suspects have confessed to the commission of the crime while the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

The CP also directed that the escaped members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to book.