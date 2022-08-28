Assailants kill NYSC member in Adamawa

Some five assailants, operating in the cover of the night at the weekend, killed a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Samaila Awudu.

Newsmen gathered the assailants got at Awudu in the early hours of Friday at his lodge in the Adamawa State capital, Yola.

The incident occurred at the Yolde Pate NYSC Corpers’ Lodge in Yola South Local Government Area where the 28-year-old Corps member was dealt deadly wounds.

Awudu, said to be from Taraba State, was doing his national service in Adamawa.

Indications Sunday evening were that the armed assailants stormed the lodge and attacked the corps member, wounding him.

He was rushed to the nearby Federal Medical Centre (FMC) but died soon afterwards.

A corp member at the Yolde Pate Lodge has said when the killers arrived the lodge, they locked up all the doors of the other corp members before going to Awudu’s room.

The witness who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the assailants used axe in cutting him and thought he was dead.

“Since all the other corp members were locked up in their rooms, there was no way for anyone to come to Samaila’s aid. Maybe they were hired killers, we don’t know. Right now we are all living in fear,” the witness said.

Adamawa State NYSC Director, Jingi Dennis, and police image maker, SP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the incident.

SP Ngoruje said: “The Adamawa State Police Command under the leadership of CP Sikiru Akande is already carrying out investigation to find out those behind this Killing.

““We are assuring all members of the public that this is an eye opener because this is the first time this kind of thing would happen in Adamawa State, and the Command has already met with the NYSC Officials so that the lives of NYSC members in Adamawa State could be secured.

“When the incident happened, the Commissioner of Police drove down to the scene and he was the first person to take him to the hospital himself.”